BENNETT, Donald Samuel



Donald Samuel Bennett, a native of Atlanta, GA, has lived in The Villages, FL, since 2017 where he passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 83, on May 9, 2022.



Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Villages Park Campus. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta, Southern Institute of Technology and graduated from Georgia State University.



In his early years he was a computer engineer with IBM and then partnered with a longtime friend to start up a manufacturing company in the plastics industry where he worked in sales for a number of years. After retiring early, Don became a real estate investor in Destin, FL. He was an avid scuba diver, loved sailing and enjoyed ballroom dancing.



He is preceded in death by his parents George Hubert and Alma Ford Bennett and his sister, Carolyn Bennett.



Survived by his wife of 22 years, Angie Bennett, his children, Pam Moore, Kim Bennett, and Stacey Bennett, and his grandchildren, Heather Schneider (Curtis), Megan Baker (Cody), Garrett Haulk and his 3 great-grandchildren.



There will be a private graveside service for family on May 14th at the Green Lawn Cemetery, Garden of Good Shepherd A. For additional information please visit www.northsidechapel.com



