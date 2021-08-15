BENNETT (EMMETT), Cheryl Ann



Bennett, Cheryl Ann Emmett (62). Daughter of Frances Bishop and Wilton Emmett, and sister to John Emmett (all deceased), Cheryl was a joyful, tender-hearted woman who laughed easily and frequently, encouraged everyone around her to be fully themselves, and made sure they always felt safe and loved.



Her greatest loves were her children Perry and Jodie, a cup of coffee at hand, colorful jewelry, anything tie-dyed, boxers, babies, Southern cooking, and good old roots music such as country, bluegrass, Southern rock, and gospel.



Throughout her life, Cheryl contributed time and positive energy to many organizations, including Rainbow Girls, DeMolay, Eastern Star, and the Marietta Jaycees. She held several official positions with the Jaycees, but unofficially, her favorite role was DJ at what she described were "pretty wild" parties in the '90s. She also volunteered with the Smyrna Museum, reflecting her affection for both history and her hometown.



Despite disability and disfigurement due to years of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, Cheryl made it her life's mission to choose happiness and she was a constant inspiration to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.



In keeping with Cheryl's community spirit, and in consideration of safety concerns, the family will not be hosting an in-person memorial service. Donations to the Atlanta Boxer Rescue or Smyrna Historical Society in her honor would be gratefully and greatly appreciated.

