X

Bennett, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BENNETT, Charles

Presiding Elder Chalres W. Bennett, age 76, of Ellenwood, GA passed March 25, 2021. Celebration of LIfe Service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM; Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30314. Reverend Dr. Susan H. Buckson, Pastor. The Rt. Reverend Reginald Thomas Jackson, Presiding Bishop, Eulogist. A viewing will be today, April 2, 2021 from 2 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Phi Beta Sigma Omega Service 7 PM in our chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Morris Brown College in memory of Presiding Elder Charles William Bennett. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.