BENNETT, Charles



Presiding Elder Chalres W. Bennett, age 76, of Ellenwood, GA passed March 25, 2021. Celebration of LIfe Service will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM; Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30314. Reverend Dr. Susan H. Buckson, Pastor. The Rt. Reverend Reginald Thomas Jackson, Presiding Bishop, Eulogist. A viewing will be today, April 2, 2021 from 2 PM-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Phi Beta Sigma Omega Service 7 PM in our chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Morris Brown College in memory of Presiding Elder Charles William Bennett. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.



