Benjamin, Gracie

1 hour ago

BENJAMIN, Gracie T.

The Funeral for Gracie T. Benjamin will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Road, S.E., Atlanta, GA. The Rev. Dr. William Watley, senior pastor, officiant and eulogist. Her body will lie in repose for viewing one hour before the service. (CDC COVID-19 guidelines and social distances will be observed.) Entombment Lincoln Cemetery Mausoleum.

Gracie Thomas Benjamin was a native of Covington, GA and was a graduate of Conyers (GA) High School, Morris Brown College (Atlanta), and Governors State University, Illinois. As an educator and reading specialist, she worked for the public schools of Putnam County, GA (Eatonton) and Chicago, Il. Gracie was the widow of Walter J. Benjamin with whom she travelled extensively – domestically and abroad. A very competitive bid whist player, she was a lively dancer, stylish dresser, and gracious host.

Generous with her time, talents, and treasure in A.M.E. churches wherever she lived, Gracie served and provided leadership in many capacities in those congregations and was always a devoted usher.

Gracie Benjamin passed away peacefully January 6, 2023. Those who cherish her memory include nieces, nephews, surrogate children, other family members and friends. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

