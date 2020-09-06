X

Benefield, Ronald

BENEFIELD, Ronald Homegoing Services for Mr. Ronald Benefield will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 1 PM, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 2284 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30032. Cherishing the memories of Mr. Benefield are Alfred Bolston, his son, Alfred Boston II, his grandson, Dominiqua Burden, his granddaughter, Ayden Burden, his great-grandson, Preston Benefield, his brother, 7 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. 404-691-3810.

