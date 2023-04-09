X

Benefield, Deborah

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BENEFIELD, Deborah

Hon. Deborah C. Benefield, retired Clayton County Superior Court Judge and Atlanta native, died early in the morning on April 7, 2023 at the age of 66, in the comfort of her home. Deborah is survived by her daughter, Maggie Galbraith; her son-in-law, Andrew Galbraith; her grandchildren, Allison and Noelle Galbraith; her brother, Mike Coghlan; her sister-in-law, Kathy Coghlan; and her nephews, Michael and Kyle Coghlan. She was predeceased by her parents, Millard and Patricia Coghlan. Deborah was born on November 14, 1956. She graduated from Spring Hill College in 1980, with a degree in history. She went on to complete a J.D. at the University of Georgia School of Law in 1983. Deborah would go on to serve as Clayton County's first woman solicitor with the Clayton County Solicitor General's office until she was later elected as Clayton County's first woman trial judge in 1993. She faithfully served Clayton County in this capacity for 23 years, becoming a highly respected pillar of her community. Deborah was a devoted mother to her daughter, Maggie, and a loyal friend to many. She was a devoted Christian and was involved in many church activities and service positions. A true dog lover, Deborah rescued and loved many Golden Retrievers and Greyhounds throughout her lifetime. In her spare time, she coached Mock Trial at Jonesboro High School, and enjoyed traveling to Gulf Shores where her parents lived for many years. Deborah will be greatly missed. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Shallowford Presbyterian Church. Rev. Bradley Kibler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud suffers concussion on collision, will go on injured list1h ago

5 killed in head-on crash in Newton County
7h ago

Credit: AJC

Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
5h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
2h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda very unhappy with referees
2h ago

Credit: AP

Notable players miss the cut at the Masters
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Craven, Cleo
2h ago
Redding, Betty
2h ago
Funk, William
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top