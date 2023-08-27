BENEDICT, Mary



Mary Joy Benedict, age 85, of Conyers, Georgia,, passed away on August 19, 2023. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended and graduated from Bass High Night School in little 5 Points all while working for Bell South where she worked until she retired in 1994. She later moved to Tennessee before returning to the Atlanta area later in life. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Campbell; and mother, Mary Campbell. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Joy Russell. She was interred at Westview Cemetery on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.





