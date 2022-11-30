ajc logo
Benator, Sylvia

2 hours ago

BENATOR, Sylvia

Sylvia Levy Benator, 92, of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday morning, November 28, 2022. She lived her entire life in Atlanta. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Sylvia was the daughter of Bahor David and Emily Bardavid Levy and was a lifetime member of Congregation OrVeShalom. Sylvia was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Max Benator, her brother, Eli Levy and sister, Sarah Levy. Survivors include her children, Richard Benator (Linda Prieto), Donald (Cynthia) Benator, and Marie Babb; grandchildren, Max Benator of Los Angeles, CA; Jonathan (Sarah) Benator; Aaron (Sidra) Benator of Greenville, SC; Elliott (Shruti) Benator, Megan Babb (Garrett) Langley and Molly Babb (Parker) Haren. Great-grandchildren: Zachary Benator, Joshua Benator, Ethan Benator, Luca Benator, Sumner Langley, Maren Langley and Rhodes Haren. Sylvia is also survived by her brother, Victor Levy. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Wednesday, November 30 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, with Rabbi Josh Hearshen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, 1681 N. Druid Hills Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770- 451-4999.

