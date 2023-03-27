X

Benator, Birdie

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BENATOR, Birdie Grace

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Birdie Grace Benator, who left us on March 25, 2023, surrounded by love and family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was a pillar of strength and love to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her cherished husband of 75 years, Josiah Victor Benator; her children: Rachel Benator and Randy Tillery, Terry and Alan Feldbaum, Isaac Benator, Stella and Jim Port, Debra Benator and Randall Wagner, David and Chris Benator, and Daniel and Naomi Benator; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters; her eldest son, Victor Benator; and her eldest grandchild, Richard Tillery, who left us just days before she did. As we mourn the loss of Birdie, we celebrate the incredible 97 years of life she led and the countless memories we shared with her. We are forever grateful for the love, wisdom, and strength she imparted to us all. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love of those who have gone before her, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Monday, March 27 at Greenwood Cemetery. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

