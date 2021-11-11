BELLONY, Gerald



A Service honoring the Life of Mr. Gerald Bellony of Austell, Georgia will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:00 AM at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road College Park, Georgia; Dr. Creflo A. Dollar, Senior Pastor, Pastor Ken Terry, Eulogist and Pastor Carol Jones, Officiant. Interment, private. Survivors are: his wife, Beverly Bellony; daughters, Nicca Bellony and Tamara Bellony; stepdaughter, Lauren (Montae) Reed; brothers, Richard Bellony, and Moleto Smith; one sister, Deborah Bellony; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.

