BELLOIR, Robert



Robert Edward Belloir, 75, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away November 13, 2023. He was born July 13, 1948 to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Gerald Belloir and Lucy Jones in Heidelberg, West Germany.



As Hall-of-Fame alumni at Mercer University, Robert lettered in basketball and baseball. He was the first Mercer University alumni to be drafted by Major League Baseball and went on to play with the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves. His baseball career was interrupted when he was drafted into the United States Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne with deployment to Vietnam. Upon his return, Robert was called to the ministry at Southwest Christian Church in Atlanta, where he faithfully served for more than twenty years. In 2003, Robert and Fran moved to Savannah, where he was the Sports Information Director at Savannah College of Art and Design.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Frances Hart of fifty-three years; his daughter and her husband, Dana Michelle Brown and Chadwick Ryan Brown of Lilburn; his son and his wife, Robert Michael Belloir and Katharine Moore Belloir of Raleigh; four grandsons, Noah, Mason, Caleb, and Avery Jack Brown; and his sister, Michelle Thomas of Ocilla.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southwest Christian Care at 7225 Lester Road, Union City, Georgia 30291 or the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, 510 East Charlton Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401.



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