Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BELLE, Eric Jerome Eric Jerome Belle made his heavenly transition on August 19, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00 AM at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. He is survived by daughter, Angel Belle and family; brother, Horace Derricotte; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1:00 PM 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/

