BELLE, Bernard
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Bernard Belle will be held on Tuesday, July, 5, 2022, 12 noon at Spread The Word Christian Ministries, 4626 Washington Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Bishop Designate, Dr. John Sidney Battle III, Pastor. Interment: Holly Hill Memorial Park. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA, 770-909-8800.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
