ajc logo
X

Belle, Bernard

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BELLE, Bernard

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Bernard Belle will be held on Tuesday, July, 5, 2022, 12 noon at Spread The Word Christian Ministries, 4626 Washington Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Bishop Designate, Dr. John Sidney Battle III, Pastor. Interment: Holly Hill Memorial Park. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA, 770-909-8800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend10h ago
Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot
10h ago
Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter's death
10h ago
4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong
18m ago
4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong
18m ago
LEADING OFF: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts
1h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top