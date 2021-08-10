BELLAMY, Milton



Milton Henry Bellamy, 77, passed away August 4, 2021, at his home. He was retired from the Georgia Department of Labor after 34 years. He lived in Austell, Georgia for 47 years and had lived in Franklin County the past 15. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Hall Bellamy; his daughter Pam Bellamy, a brother and two sisters. Services were 2 PM Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Bold Spring United Methodist Church. Interment was in the church cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial please do so to the Bold Spring Cemetery Fund, 3171 Bold Spring Road, Carnesville, GA, 30521. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.

