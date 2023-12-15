BELLAMY, Charles
Age 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 10, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 15, 2023, 1 PM, at Salem Bible Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BELLAMY, Charles
Age 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 10, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 15, 2023, 1 PM, at Salem Bible Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral