Obituaries

Bellamy, Charles

File photo
File photo
Dec 15, 2023

BELLAMY, Charles

Age 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 10, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 15, 2023, 1 PM, at Salem Bible Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

China Iran War

China's top envoy tells his Iranian counterpart a ‘comprehensive ceasefire’ is needed

22m ago

Local elections could hasten the exit of Britain's embattled prime minister

25m ago

AI boom drives a rally in buying of tech shares, pushing South Korea's Kospi to a record

37m ago

Featured

Polling Trump GOP Numbers

Georgia Republican voters are still all-in for Trump

Want to work in Atlanta’s 5th tallest tower? Here’s what it will look like.

Hungry? Plan ahead. Delta to end snack, drink service on shorter flights.