BELL, TImothy "Tim"



Timothy "Tim" Bell, age 64, of Decatur, passed away February 4, 2022. Tim was a graduate of Decatur High School Class of 1975. Tim worked in the restaurant and hospitality field for most of his adult life. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, James Cicero and Bonnie Lea Bell, brother Allan Bell and Sister, Tammy Lea Bell. He is survived by his cousins, Jane Ollis, Diane Forrester, Jean Bell Bush, Carol Ann Chapman and Rick Bell. A memorial service for Tim will be held at a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

