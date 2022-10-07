BELL, Thomas



Mr. Thomas Wayne Bell, age 86, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Tom was born February 11, 1936 in Beaumont, TX to the late Ruby May Nini and Frank Joel Bell.



Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Thelma "Timmie" Bell, of Raleigh; sons, Dr. Thomas W. Bell, Jr. (Elaine), Thad Bell (Christine), Thatcher Bell (Heather), Thurston Bell; daughters, Thea Romberg (Doug), Thadria Garma (Anthony), Thaura Jeffreys (John); 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Stella Bell.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his daughter, Thann Bell.



Tom was a graduate of Beaumont High School, and earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University. He worked for DuPont for 25 years. Tom and Timmie operated KTI Travel Agency in Atlanta, GA for several years. They were founding members of All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA where Tom was choir director for 24 years. Tom was a gifted musician, devoted husband for 66 years and a wonderful father. Tom's robust sense of humor will be missed.


