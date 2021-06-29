BELL, Sandra Faye



74, of Chamblee passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory with Reverend Brenda Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow at Eidson Cemetery in Dunwoody. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Born in Chamblee, Sandra was the daughter of the late Otis Weathers and Ruby Pearl (Bailey) Weathers. She graduated from Norcross High School in 1965, and lived in Norcross and Chamblee most of her life. She was a member of the former Bethel Baptist Church in Norcross. Sandra loved her family and spending time with them, and she enjoyed reading books, cooking, traveling and listening to music. In addition to her parents Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lamar Bell; a brother, Gus "Sonny" Weathers; and a sister Betty Buice. She is survived by 2 sons, Mark Roper and Brannan Bell (Dana); 2 daughters, Kathy Roper (Terry) and Christine Hicks (Keith); a brother, Ricky Weathers (Patricia); and 2 sisters, Shirley Butler (Bobby) and Martha Fouts (Ralph). Sandra is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lindsay Perkins, Jessi Madison, Chase Bell, Morgan Long and Nikki Bell; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.




