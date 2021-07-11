Bell, Naomi

BELL (WHITTEMORE), Naomi Wilson



Death came to Naomi Wilson Whittemore Bell at 8:28 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, but even death did not diminish a lifetime of love and caring for family and friends. She was born March 9, 1925 to the late Cora Viola Carden and Elvin A. Whittemore in Bessemer, Alabama. In early Summer 1954, she met Richard Bell and in August, 1954 was married by Dr. J. Davidson Philips in the Decatur Presbyterian Church. Naomi had four children under the age of four, Richard, Carol Ann, Jane and Jean, all of whom survive her. In addition, she has eleven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way later this year. She is also survived by a second cousin, Joe Simms, a niece, Diane Forrester and a nephew, Tim Bell. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Decatur Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dr. Todd Speed will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Church Parlor after the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may remember Naomi with Memorial donations to the Global Village Project or to Decatur Presbyterian Church; both located at 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030. To sign her online guestbook please visit, www.asturner.com.

