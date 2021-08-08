Bell, Lamar

BELL, Jr., Lamar



Lamar Bell Jr., age 87, of Cumming, GA, passed away July 31, 2021, weeks after his heart surgery. He was born in Charlotte, NC, to the late Lamar Bell Sr. and Ruby Bell. He was preceded in death also by his son, Mark Bell.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Bell; daughter, Cindy Bell; grandchildren, Nick (Elizabeth Scott) Haase, Ben Haase.



Lamar graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in 1951, enlisted in the army and from there graduated from the University of South Carolina. He went on to have a long career for 37 years in many cities with Alcoa and retired in Atlanta as president of Alcoa Brite. Lamar was an avid golfer and was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club. He was also a member of the Georgia Senior Golf Association of which he was president in 2008.



A celebration of life service, followed by a reception will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Atlanta Athletic Club located at 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek, GA, 30097.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



