BELL, Jefferson
Mr. Jefferson Bell, 67, of Conyers, passed Saturday, February 5, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 10, 11:00 AM, in our Chapel. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
