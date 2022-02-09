Hamburger icon
Bell, Jefferson

2 hours ago

BELL, Jefferson

Mr. Jefferson Bell, 67, of Conyers, passed Saturday, February 5, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 10, 11:00 AM, in our Chapel. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

