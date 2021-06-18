BELL, James



On June 15, 2021 James Edgar Bell passed away at the age of 89 in Atlanta, GA. Jim was born on June 20, 1931 to the late Tom and Loretta Bell. He was a 1949 graduate of Grady High School where he was on the Varsity Football Team. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Tech in 1953 where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. On September 14, 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Sidonia (Nona) Loomis Jones. He proudly served in the US Army and then went on to start a successful business, Equipment Controls Company in 1965. Jim was a Professional Engineer. Together they raised a son, James E. Bell, Jr. (Jeb) and daughter, Loretta (Lori) Bell Smith and have resided in Atlanta building a wonderful life together.



There are two things Jim never missed, a kick-off at Bobby Dodd Stadium (Go, Jackets!) and a Sunday at Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church. He joined Haygood at the age of 2 years old. Along with Nona, he was a proud and active supporter of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association and The Hill Society. Jim and Nona had season football, baseball, volleyball, Men's and Women's basketball tickets for over 50 years, still attending football and Women's basketball games. He was a giving man who loved the Atlanta Mission and contributed to countless other charitable organizations. Jim had a passion for model steam trains, Atlanta sports, weightlifting, and traveling the world with the love of his life, Nona. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the many lives he touched over his full and abundant 89 years of life.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Loretta, and siblings and their spouses, Tom Jr. (Pat) and Ann Handal (Frank). He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nona, children Jeb (Vicki) and Lori (Johnny), six grandchildren Melissa (Rob), Brad (Faye), Robert, Rachel (Mike), Jeanna (Joey), and Evan (Jessica), and five great-grandchildren RJ, Alex, Ben, Chris, and Bradley.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM with service beginning at 2:00 PM. There will be a live streaming of the service that can be found on https://www.haygoodumc.org/. Memorial donations can be made to Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church (1015 E. Rock Springs Rd, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30306), The Atlanta Mission (https://atlantamission.org), The Georgia Tech A.T. Thorpe Fund (https://atfund.gatech.edu) or Charity of your choice

