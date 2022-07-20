ajc logo
BELL, Gilbert Wilton "Gil"

Gilbert Wilton "Gil" Bell, age 74 of Lavonia, passed away on July 12, 2022, from complications of Agent Orange exposure. Gil was born in Atlanta on September 18,1947 to the late Helen Moody and the late Wilton Bell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Cape. Surviving members of the family include his loving wife of 53 years, Cynthia Castleberry Bell; daughter and son-in-law, Caron and Michael Rich; daughter, Pamela Bell; son, Tim Bell; sister, Barbara Daniel; grandchildren, Allie, Wyatt, Autumn, Anna Claire, and Maclaine; and several nieces and nephews.

Gil graduated from North Georgia College in 1969 and was commissioned into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the US Army from 1969 to 1972, including a year in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the military as Captain. Gil was then employed by Western Electric and retired from AT&T in 1986. Gil founded Corporate 5 and helped design and build Twelve Stones Subdivision. Gil was an entrepreneur at heart and founder of several companies and patents. He worked with the highest ethics and diligence. He retired in late 2019 when his health began to fail.

Gil was faithful to his Savior, Jesus Christ, loving to his family and friends, and served his country well. He was kind, compassionate, creative, and generous with his time and talents. He loved all animals, enjoyed building furniture, and valued a good bargain. Gil had a quick wit and was an animated storyteller. He will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service to honor Gil Bell's life will be held on a later date.

Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA oversaw the arrangements. Please sign:

the guestbook online at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.meadowsfuenralhomeinc.com__;!!JZyed81S!kJbbbJZ6Tjhgq2M8m6uViy_Ej8ReBZwH_Y8J4CTVbDZCwP_WJ_um712YkllvhWgRJ6a1h8jVYC0ISGIHi1V09QU$

