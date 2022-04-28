BELL, Gary Alan



Mr. Gary Alan Bell, age 62 of Winston, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born December 26, 1959. He is survived by his parents, Fred and Helen Bell of Douglasville; sister, Deborah Bell Brady and her husband Rick of Carrollton, Georgia; stepbrother, Ronnie Nix and his wife Helen of Dalton, Georgia and several nieces and nephews. Gary loved golf and going on golf trips with his friends. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and working in his shop. He was employed by The Boat House and his friend Joe Yates. He was especially loved by his good friend and neighbor, Terry Cox. Gary accepted Christ as his Savior and is now with Him. A Memorial Service will be held at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, 2189 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Doctor Reverend James Harper officiating. The Family will meet friends and neighbors at 1 PM in the parlor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 748, Douglasville, Georgia or Thornwell Children's Home, 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, South Carolina 29325. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.



