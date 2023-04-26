X

Bell, Betty

Obituaries

BELL (WESTBROOK), Betty

Betty W. Bell, a resident of Sandy Springs, passed away on April 21, at the age of 89. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 2:30 PM, at Dunwoody Baptist Church, with Reverend Allen Jackson officiating. Ingram Funeral Home of Cumming will be in charge of the arrangements. Betty is survived by her brother, Jim Westbrook, of California; nephew, Bob Westbrook, of Sandy Springs and their families.

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

