BELINFANTE, Louis



Louis Sheldon Belinfante, "Lou," was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts, in 1937. Though he became a full Braves fan, he never lost his love for the Boston Red Sox and Ted Williams. He worked his way through Boston College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry before enlisting in the United States Army where he achieved the rank of Captain.



Lou moved to Georgia in 1969 with his family, including children, Jay (Amy), Michelle, and Erik (Lita). In 1975, Lou married the love of his life-Janice Barrett. Together they had Josh (Karina) and Kathleen, giving him five children who will miss him greatly.



While maintaining his practice in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Lou helped found Smyrna Hospital, served as the President of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and he remained in active practice until 2020. At that time, he returned to Smyrna, which he always considered home. In retirement, Lou often wrote letters to the editor and engaged in any political debate at any time.



Lou passed peacefully on Sunday, October 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife; five children; his ten grandchildren: Emily, Zoe, Katie, Ashley, Alexis, Noah, Lauren, Cole, Ian, and Olivia; and several nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be at The Temple in Atlanta at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution to the Ben Massel Dental Clinic 700 14 th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318 www.benmasselldentalclinic.org. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com