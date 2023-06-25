BELDEN, Elizabeth "Busy" C.



Elizabeth "Busy" C. Belden, age 68, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on early morning hours of June 23, 2023, at her home in the presence of family members.



Visitation with family: The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from the hours 6 PM until 8 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Our family is delaying her memorial service to welcome the birth of another grandchild, who is currently due to arrive any day now. Therefore, we will be making plans for a service date when all our immediate family can be together.



Therefore, a future announcement for her Celebration of Life Service will be posted on the Crowell Brothers website, https://www.crowellbrothers.com, or you may contact her church, Christ Episcopal Church, 400 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Norcross, telephone # 770.447.1166, with Elizabeth Hendrick officiating.



Busy was born September 11, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois to the late David and Jane Collins.



Busy's first love was her immediate and extended family. Her most treasured moments and priorities were built around them.



She grew up within Michigan. At 17, she traveled alone to Colorado to attend college, driving a VW bus, adorned with painted flowers and no heater. She chose her college based on where she could snow ski the most. Busy attended Emory School of Law, graduating in 1979. She practiced commercial real estate for 43 years. In her career she was in-house counsel. She was recruited by several national law firms, ending her career with Akerman, LLP.



Busy was an avid athlete. She could ski, water or snow; snowboard; head stand on a paddle board; swim for miles; surfboard; scuba dive; dock a boat in a strong wind. She played on several championship tennis teams. She first hit a pickle ball in the sport's infancy. Trekked to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. Despite her excellence, Busy pursued athletics for joy, rather than awards.



Her love of travel was an annual "must." She crossed the U.S., visited Alaska, the Serengeti, Great Britain, Ireland, much of Europe, completed a self-driving tour of New Zealand and a trek to Bhutan.



Busy served on the boards for Gwinnett Tech Foundation and the Robert Fowler, YMCA. She was a Stephen Minister for the Episcopal Church.



Busy is survived by the love of her life, Judge Warren Davis; cherished children, Alison Bengochea and husband, Matt, Brett Belden and fiancée, Kate Lucas, Jane Yang and husband, Richard, Angela Christon, Abby Davis, Alison Sadler and husband, Adam, and Alex Davis; beloved grandchildren, James Christon, Davis Christon, Adele Sadler, Helen Sadler, Ellis Sadler, Clara Swetlik, Estela Bengochea, and Ezra Bengochea; sisters, Patti Landreth, and Peg Allen and husband, David; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org in loving memory of "Elizabeth C. Belden". Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com, as well as the future update scheduling her funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757





