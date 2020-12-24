Belcher, Maynor

BELCHER, Jr., Maynor Hansel



Maynor Hansel Belcher, Jr. (M.H.) passed away peacefully Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the age of 97. He had been a resident in assisted living in Aiken, SC since 2017, having relocated from Stone Mountain, GA to be near family.



M.H. was born in Morven, GA on October 21, 1923. His parents were Maynor Hansel Belcher and Fannie Mae Asbell Belcher. He was very active in his high school years in Future Farmers of America (FFA), serving as president of the state chapter. He graduated from Morven High School in 1941. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for 2 years, working to pay his tuition. Like many young men his age, he enlisted to serve his country during World War II (WWII). He trained in the U.S. Army Air Corps to be a bombardier, moving to bases all over the U.S. for training. Upon his enlistment, he married his high school sweetheart, Wynelle Webb.



Following his discharge after WWII, he enrolled in The University of Georgia (UGA) and completed a B.S. in Agricultural Education in 1950. His first teaching position was in Broxton, GA. Having spent time working in his uncle's drug store in Valdosta, GA, he soon realized teaching was not his calling. He made the decision to return to UGA, enrolling in the Pharmacy school. He was active in the Rho Chi Honor Fraternity, Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, and Phi Lambda Sigma Pharmacy Leadership Society. He completed his B.S. in Pharmacy in 1952.



M.H. began his pharmacy career with Upjohn Pharmaceuticals as a detail man in Dothan, AL in 1952. He was in various positions of responsibility during his tenure, moving to Augusta, GA, Memphis, TN, and finally to Stone Mountain, GA. M.H. was always ambitious when it came to work, achieving numerous Sales Academy awards while with Upjohn. He retired in 1984 but continued working in retail pharmacy for 25 years in the metro-Atlanta area. Having received an award for 50 years of service from the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association, M.H. was highly regarded by his professional peers.



When M.H. wasn't working, he was serving his church and community through one of the many organizations he was active in during his adult life. Lions' Club, Georgia Pharmaceutical Association, and The Hill Baptist Church in Augusta, GA; Graceland Baptist Church in Memphis, TN; Rainbow Park Baptist Church, Veteran Ministers' Fund, Georgia Baptist Association, and Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, GA. M.H. desired to serve not only his Lord but also the community in which he lived, as long as he was able.



M.H. took pleasure in family and outdoor life. In his younger years, he was fond of boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, and Braves baseball. His greatest delight was to share recreation with his family. Whether boating on a lake with Wynelle and the children, or hunting, fishing, or golfing with his son and/or grandsons, or attending a baseball game with family, he enjoyed these times more than any others. M.H. was the embodiment of an honorable family man.



He was predeceased in death by his parents, Maynor and Fannie Mae Belcher, his bride of 75 years, Wynelle Webb Belcher, his brother, John David Belcher, his sister, Barbara Belcher Bearden, He will be greatly missed by children Robert Michael Belcher (Marilyn), Kathy B. Courtney (Ken), Diana B. Davis (Lamar): grandchildren Kathryn B. Brown (Lee), Kyle P. Belcher, Charles E. Courtney (Samantha), Christopher L. Courtney (Gillian), Caroline E. Davis, and Gordon M. Davis.



There will be a private service for immediate family at Horis Ward-Fairview Chapel on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Internment is Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge, GA. Donations may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home or Smoke Rise Baptist Church.



