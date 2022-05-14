BEERS, Joyce Ann



Joyce Ann Beers (Clark), 89, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022, surrounded by her family.



Joyce was born November 23, 1932, in Madison, WI. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1950, after which she was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance as an administrative assistant. In 1954 Joyce married her sweetheart Paul Warren Beers living in six states and raising a family along the way, finally settling in Georgia in 1985.



Once her children were in school, Joyce enjoyed part-time stints in retail selling two of her favorite things: handbags at Belk in Columbia, SC; and fine china at Boston Store in Milwaukee, WI. Shortly after moving to Atlanta, GA Joyce joined Lifespan Resources as an office assistant, a position that brought great fulfillment and resulted in many dear friendships. Having served the senior community at Lifespan for over ten years, she retired in 2000, the year her first grandchild was born.



Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Paul; parents Roy and Hilda Clark; and sisters Gerry Horne and Carol Henning; and brothers-in-law Stanley Horne and James Henning. Joyce will be deeply missed by her children Lisa Cung (Neal), Randy Beers (Susan), and Dina Goode (Joseph); grandchildren Nathan Cung and Emily Beers; sister Nancy Henning; brother-in-law Daniel Henning; and many loving relatives and life-long friends. Our family is immensely grateful to Joyce's caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living at Webb Gin, for the compassionate love and attention they provided over the past nine years.



A funeral mass will take place at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville, GA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM with a reception following the service. Interment is the following day, June 9, at 9:15 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.



The family welcomes memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.



