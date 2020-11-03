X

Beerman, Bonnie

BEERMAN, Bonnie Zuber

Bonnie Zuber Beerman, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on November 1, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. The funeral will be held at 1:00 PM CST on Tuesday, November 3rd. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is private. The funeral will be livestreamed. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com and www.jewishfuneralsusa.com for the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook. Funeral arrangements have been made by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999 and Houston Jewish Funerals, 713-666-0257.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

