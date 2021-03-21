Beene, Marie

BEENE (TOUGE), Marie



May 7, 1923 - January 4, 2021: Marie was born in Fort Worth, Texas, May 7, 1923 to Susie and Touge Jerome. After graduating from high school as an honor scholar, she attended Business School and went to work for the Federal Power Commission. She also attended Dallas Bible Institute in Dallas, TX, the Child Evangelism Institute in Chicago and took special courses at Wheaton College. On January 1, 1947, she married Lavelle V. Beene of Forth Worth, Texas and worked to help support the family as he finished college and graduate school. They had two sons, Jerry Lavelle Beene and James Henry Beene. After some years as a pastor's wife, she became her husband's secretary and office manager when he accepted a position with the Presbyterian Ministers' Fund, America's oldest life insurance company with a focus on religious professionals of all denominations. Marie specialized in training other office staff in offices around Mid America and the Southeastern regions. During this time she earned her L.O.M.A. degree. Marie loved studying and teaching the Bible in a varity of venues. For years she conducted child Evangelism clubs for young girls, assisted in Young Life clubs and taught Adult Sunday School classes. Marie was a loving mother and the greatest sorrow of her life was losing both sons at an early age. She first met her husband, Lavelle, in high school Journalism work room when they were co-editors of the school's weekly paper. After his return from WWII they were married and he has been the love of her life, for 74 years. One of her joys has been to communicate and visit with an extensive clan of cousins from TN, AR, TX, LA, and California. Marie will long be remembered for her keen sense of wit, kindness, strong faith and love for the Lord she served throughout her entire life. A Service will be held at Second Ponce DeLeon Baptist Church at a later date.

