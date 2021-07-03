HUDSON, III, Benjamin Beeland



Benjamin Beeland Hudson III, age 86, passed away June 20, 2021 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Ben was the eldest son of the late Dr. B.B. Hudson, Jr. and Luella Howell Hudson. He grew up in Columbus, Georgia, attended Columbus High School and studied business at the University of Georgia, graduating in 1958.



Ben's career in the soft drink industry included sales, marketing and advertising for RC Cola and Coca Cola. He was a fan of fast and vintage vehicles and enjoyed auto racing, boats and motorcycles. A lifelong Georgia Bulldog, he attended games in Athens for decades. Later in life, he enjoyed consulting with clients to help them start businesses, and he volunteered in Ukraine, mentoring small business owners.



Ben was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Charles Wade Hudson and William Howell Hudson. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Benjamin Wade Hudson (Teri), Scott Alexander Hudson (Kelly), Jennifer Hudson Smith (Pearsall) and Alexander Howell Hudson (Kate), along with twelve grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.



The family is planning a celebration of life gathering later this summer.

