BEEKS, Antoinette S.



Ms. Antoinette S. Beeks entered into rest on December 31, 2022, in Orlando, FL. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11 AM, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr. SW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Phillip R. A. Spann, Pastor, Officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing today 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



