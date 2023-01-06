BEEKS, Antoinette S.
Ms. Antoinette S. Beeks entered into rest on December 31, 2022, in Orlando, FL. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11 AM, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr. SW Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Phillip R. A. Spann, Pastor, Officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing today 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC