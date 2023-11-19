Obituaries

Bedwell, Carl

File photo
File photo
Nov 19, 2023

BEDWELL, Jr., Carl W.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, Carl W. Bedwell, Jr., surrounded by loved ones, passed away at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was 78 years old. Born and raised in Atlanta, he was the only child of Carl W. Bedwell, Sr. and Vera Edwards Bedwell.

At O'Keefe High School, he played basketball, was drum major of the band, and co-president of his senior class.

Attending the University of Georgia, he focused on what would become one of the loves of his life, music.

At UGA, he majored in Music Education and was a member and band captain of the Georgia Redcoat Band. He was also a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity.

After graduating from UGA, he joined the army and was a member of the US 3rd Army Band stationed at Fort McPherson. There he played the herald trumpet and was the drum major.

During a thirty-five-year career in music education, he was the band director at Southwest High School, Palmetto High School, and McIntosh High School. He also completed his Master's in Music Education and was a member of the Phi Beta Mu National Bandmasters Fraternity.

In addition to his love of all kinds of music, he enjoyed his cats, Ellie and Ollie, traveling, classic cars, model trains, and DIY projects around the house. He further enjoyed being a life-long supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs, being a season ticket holder for over 30 years. Furthermore, he and his wife enjoyed visiting their condo on Tybee Island, where they could relax from their busy life.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Cheryl York Bedwell.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11 o'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Marietta. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel Iran War

US and Iran prepare for ceasefire talks as Netanyahu authorizes negotiations with Lebanon

7m ago

Gaza marks 6 months of a ceasefire that may offer lessons for the Iran war

24m ago

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces shot down Shahed drones in Middle Eastern countries during Iran war

33m ago

Featured

Metro Atlanta students (from left) Jaylyn Fehr, Jackson Mobley and Charlotte Martin were killed Monday in a car crash in Franklin County, Florida. (Photos from GoFundMe, Horizon Christian Academy Facebook, GoFundme)

‘A piece of my heart left with them’: Metro Atlanta mourns 3 teens killed in crash

Republicans kept MTG’s House seat, so why are Democrats claiming victory?

Nuisance neighbor? Polarizing Atlanta property pro draws scrutiny in Savannah.