Bedwell, Carl

BEDWELL, Jr., Carl W.



On Friday, November 17, 2023, Carl W. Bedwell, Jr., surrounded by loved ones, passed away at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was 78 years old. Born and raised in Atlanta, he was the only child of Carl W. Bedwell, Sr. and Vera Edwards Bedwell.



At O'Keefe High School, he played basketball, was drum major of the band, and co-president of his senior class.



Attending the University of Georgia, he focused on what would become one of the loves of his life, music.



At UGA, he majored in Music Education and was a member and band captain of the Georgia Redcoat Band. He was also a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity.



After graduating from UGA, he joined the army and was a member of the US 3rd Army Band stationed at Fort McPherson. There he played the herald trumpet and was the drum major.



During a thirty-five-year career in music education, he was the band director at Southwest High School, Palmetto High School, and McIntosh High School. He also completed his Master's in Music Education and was a member of the Phi Beta Mu National Bandmasters Fraternity.



In addition to his love of all kinds of music, he enjoyed his cats, Ellie and Ollie, traveling, classic cars, model trains, and DIY projects around the house. He further enjoyed being a life-long supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs, being a season ticket holder for over 30 years. Furthermore, he and his wife enjoyed visiting their condo on Tybee Island, where they could relax from their busy life.



He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Cheryl York Bedwell.



A Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11 o'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Marietta. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.





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