Bedford, Judy

BEDFORD (BAIRD), Judy



Judy Baird Bedford, age 80, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023. Judy was born in Winder, to the late Julia Pauline Maddox and Thomas "Zeanos" Baird. She grew up in Winder, and was voted Most Talented by her senior class, Winder-Barrow Class of 1961. She went on to graduate from Women's College of Georgia, now Georgia College. Judy was a member of Lithonia First Baptist Church.



She was a talented pianist who loved all music. Judy retired from Dekalb County Schools, after a 30 year career as a teacher and research librarian.



Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Nathan Wilbert Bedford; son, Nathan Bedford of Louisville, KY; daughter, Christy Bedford of Loganville; grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Kenneth) Forrester and Jarrett (Chelsea) Thomas; and great- grandchild, Freya Forrester.



A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, December 18, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, GA. The Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM, in Smith Memory Chapel on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, with the burial to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Judy Baird Bedford may be made to Lithonia First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 378, Lithonia, GA 30058.



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