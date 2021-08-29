BEDERMAN, Sanford



Dr. Sanford H. Bederman, 89, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed on August 19, 2021 at The Cohen Home, from complications of cancer.



Sandy was proudly Class of '49 of at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky. He spent four years at the University of Kentucky, was drafted the day he graduated, and spent 16 months in Germany in the Signal Corps. Thereafter, Sandy received his M.A. from Louisiana State University in 1957, and in 1973 he was awarded a Ph.D. in Geography from the University of Minnesota.



Sandy began teaching at Georgia State College of Business Administration in 1959, and in 1974 he was promoted to Full Professor at what became Georgia State University. In geography, Sandy's primary area of interest was Africa. He spent 1965-66 in Nigeria and Cameroon on a National Science Foundation grant and about a month in 1970 in Tanzania and Kenya on a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. He also visited Morocco in 1980 on a GSU Research grant. Sandy held several visiting professorships, including at Queen Mary University, University of London in 1990.



Sandy was recognized as a gifted teacher who taught and advised generations of students. He was also a prolific writer, having authored many publications, including articles in, and as the Africa Section Editor for, The Oxford Companion to Exploration (2007).



After almost 34 years of teaching, Sandy retired from GSU in 1992 and was appointed Professor Emeritus of Geography. From 1993-95 he was a Visiting Professor at The University of Georgia, and thereafter he continued to teach at the Senior University of Greater Atlanta. Sandy held numerous leadership positions in The Society for the History of Discoveries, including Executive Secretary in 2006. He also was an Honorary Life Member of the Southeastern Division of the Association of American Geographers, and a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.



Sandy was preceded in death by his only son, Dr. David J. Bederman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jolayne J. Bederman, sister Marylin Frank and brother-in-law Richard Frank, granddaughter Dr. Annelise Bederman, daughter-in-law Lorre B. Cuzze, and his loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to the Weinstein Hospice of Atlanta, or the donor's preferred charitable organization. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

