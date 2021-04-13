ajc logo
Becker, Robert

ajc.com

BECKER, Robert L.

Robert L. Becker, age 94, of Two Rivers, WI, formerly of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 8, 2021.

Robert graduated from the University of Georgia in 1953, was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and worked for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for many years. He was a founder of the Food Kitchen Program in Atlanta, and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne (Toni) Becker; one son,

Norman; one daughter, Juliana; several step-children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.

www.dejamartin.com. Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Two Rivers, WI is assisting the Becker family.

