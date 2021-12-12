ajc logo
BECKER, Marvin L.

Marvin L. Becker, 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Marvin was born and raised in Marietta, Ohio. Marvin served in the

Army for 20 years and worked in hospital administration at Piedmont Hospital for 20 years. Survivors include his son Mike Becker (Laurie) and daughter Brooks; his daughter Melanie Lopez and children Alex and Elena; and his daughter Michelle Ruiz and children Michael and Christina. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Peggy (Bartok) Becker, his brother Harvey Becker, and his sister Marilyn Klohn.

Due to Covid-19 a private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following organizations are welcome: Marvin's church-

https://sacredheartatlanta.org/quick-give/ or

Clark's Christmas Kids- https://www.clarkschristmaskids.com/




