Becker, Margaret

Margaret A. "Peggy" Becker, 88, of Atlanta, died February 2, 2021. Mrs. Becker was born and raised in Johnstown Pennsylvania. Mrs. Becker is survived by her husband of 69 years, Marvin L. Becker; son, Mike Becker (Laurie) and daughter Brooks; daughter, Melanie Lopez (Daniel) and Alex and Elena; and daughter Michelle Ruiz (Arnaldo) and Michael and Christina. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://sacredheartatlanta.org/quick-give/ or https://www.clarkschristmaskids.com/

