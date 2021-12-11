BECKER, Donald Warren



Donald Warren Becker,78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Madison, Georgia. The son of the late Edna and Homer Becker, Don was born July 29, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri. Don spent his childhood in St. Louis where he was loved by his family and close friends, many of who remained lifelong friends. He met the love of his life, Rosie Boyer Becker in 1966. They fell in love. Shortly after, he was drafted by the Army to fight for our country in Vietnam. Don and Rosie sent recordings and love letters back and forth during the war and upon his return were married and remained married for the next 53 years. Don was in the 1st Calvary Division Air Mobile 229th aviation battalion. Don was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal and Good Conduct medal for his service in Vietnam. He was a true patriot with a deep love for his country. Don was diagnosed with kidney cancer two years after his return from Vietnam, and lived with just one kidney, until it also failed. He has struggled physically for the past two years. Don attended Drury College in Springfield Missouri, earning a degree in Business Administration. In 1968, Don took his first job with Proctor and Gamble as a salesman. He left Procter and Gamble to work for Mobil Chemical, It was here he found his passion for selling plastics. Don was promoted and was on a path to climb the corporate ladder, but in 1979 his entrepreneurial spirit drove him to start a plastics business, BMSI ,INC. Don was extremely intelligent and a very hard and determined worker. He became a very successful man, who was loved and respected by his employees, vendors and customers. BMSI was and still is a family because of Don's strong leadership. Don loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter traveling the world with his best friends to hunt, eat and love life. He has a farm in Morgan County, where he would host his friends, hunting white tail deer and also host family gatherings. Don and Rosie hosted and sponsored the Madison Morgan Cultural Center Antique show for the past twenty years and were members of the First Methodist Church of Madison. They were active in the Madison community since they moved here 1999. Don loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Rosie, his two daughters, Melisa Becker Howe, of Madison and Aimee Noel Becker Gilbert., and a son-in-law, Lee Phillips Gilbert of Athens. He loved his daughters with a passion, supporting and encouraging them in the right way to live and love. Don was proud of his three grandchildren, Zach Howe, Jake Gilbert, and Cameron Gilbert. He constantly worked to make sure they were happy and supported them with both love and affection. Don is also survived by his sister Sandy Smith((Stan), brothers in law Vern Boyer and the late Paul Boyer. A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Madison on Wednesday December 8, at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children donate.lovetotherescue.org and the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

