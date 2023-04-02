X

Becker, Clifford

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BECKER, Dr., Clifford Ernest

Clifford Ernest Becker, MD, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Shirley, Massachusetts on October 21, 1954, to the late Dr. Leslie Earle Becker Jr., and Peytonia Jackson Becker.

After graduating from Northfield Mt. Hermon School, he attended Tufts University and transferred to Morehouse College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1977. Cliff completed his medical training at Meharry Medical College where he met and married his soulmate, Zerita Thompson Becker. As a music enthusiast, Cliff co-founded the IgG band with his fellow medical students. He was immensely proud to see the album added to Apple Itunes in 2022. After completing his internal medicine residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC, he relocated back to Atlanta.

Cliff served as a dedicated emergency room physician for over 30 years. He was admired for his vast scientific knowledge, strong work ethic, and commitment to patient care. He was extremely dedicated to his family and extended family.

Cliff had many passions and hobbies, including fishing, tennis, boating, cooking, and tending to his beautiful rose garden.

Cliff is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Zerita; beloved children, Carl and Alexandra; sisters, Nia Becker, Phyllis Becker (Mark Schroer) and Toni (Crawford) Carpenter; sister-in-law, Rahmelle Thompson (Brian Buchanan); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church
18h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
9h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
1h ago
Carter, Patricia
1h ago
Adler, James
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top