Becker, Clifford

BECKER, Dr., Clifford Ernest



Clifford Ernest Becker, MD, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Shirley, Massachusetts on October 21, 1954, to the late Dr. Leslie Earle Becker Jr., and Peytonia Jackson Becker.



After graduating from Northfield Mt. Hermon School, he attended Tufts University and transferred to Morehouse College, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1977. Cliff completed his medical training at Meharry Medical College where he met and married his soulmate, Zerita Thompson Becker. As a music enthusiast, Cliff co-founded the IgG band with his fellow medical students. He was immensely proud to see the album added to Apple Itunes in 2022. After completing his internal medicine residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC, he relocated back to Atlanta.



Cliff served as a dedicated emergency room physician for over 30 years. He was admired for his vast scientific knowledge, strong work ethic, and commitment to patient care. He was extremely dedicated to his family and extended family.



Cliff had many passions and hobbies, including fishing, tennis, boating, cooking, and tending to his beautiful rose garden.



Cliff is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Zerita; beloved children, Carl and Alexandra; sisters, Nia Becker, Phyllis Becker (Mark Schroer) and Toni (Crawford) Carpenter; sister-in-law, Rahmelle Thompson (Brian Buchanan); and a host of nieces and nephews.

