Bebernes, Judith

Judith Lynne Bebernes, age 82, of Woodstock, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Judy was born to Clyde Thomas Edmonds and Leona Blair Edmonds in Omaha, NE on February 15, 1940. She was the youngest of six girls and maintained a deep love of family throughout her life. Judy was a graduate of the University of Nebraska and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. During her college years, she met and married the love of her life, Ron. They were later blessed with two daughters, Lorie and Lynn. Judy was a strong woman with undeniable charm and wit, which aided in her 25-year career as a realtor. After retirement, she continued to challenge herself by taking several classes from creative writing to world history. She enjoyed playing bridge, volunteering, attending church and Bible Study and organizing events for various committees. Judy had an affinity for music and enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing the piano. She also enjoyed traveling but her greatest joy in life was spending time and creating memories with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Bebernes; parents, Clyde and Leona Edmonds; and sisters, Betty Jean Talmadge, Helen Marks and Carol Jane Herring. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Lorie Heinlen (Derek) and Lynn Torres (Manny); six grandchildren, Andrew Heinlen, Lindsey McCart (Rylan), Garrett Heinlen, Sydney Torres, Tatum Torres and Cooper Torres; great-grandchildren, Jolie, Crew and Hope McCart; and sisters, Dolores Becker and Beverly Mendoza; and countless nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at Woodstock Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 PM.

