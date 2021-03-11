Bebeau, Eleanor

BEBEAU (BILINSKI), Eleanor Josephine "Ella Jo"



Eleanor Josephine 'Ella Jo' Bilinski Bebeau, age 85, passed away at her home in Decatur, GA on March 6, 2021. Ella Jo was born on February 9, 1936 and spent the majority of her childhood in Monticello, FL. In 1958, she graduated from Florida State University where she was head majorette for four years. Ella Jo and her late husband Edmond 'Ed' Bebeau moved into the Leafmore Creek Park Hills neighborhood in 1965. Ella Jo lived there until her death. She was the tennis matriarch of the Leafmore community where she taught tennis to thousands of children from 1984 to 2016 when she turned 80.



Survivors include one brother, Max (Sharon); three children: Edmond 'Bo' Bebeau (Carol), Leo Bebeau, and Lianna Jones; six grandchildren: Lesley Parris, Christopher Bebeau, Bennett Jones, Annie Bebeau, Ansley Jones, and Parker Jones; and three great-grandchildren: Whit, Wyatt, and Waylon Parris. Ella Jo will be interred at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Jefferson County, FL on March 12 at 2 p.m.

