BEAZLEY, George H.



George H. Beazley passed away on November 07, 2023, at the age of 79 years old. George was born in Washington, Georgia, on March 25, 1944, to Alexander H. Beazley, Jr., and Ora Hendry Beazley. He spent his early years in Crawfordville, Georgia, then moved to Savannah,, where he attended elementary and high school. In 1963, he moved to Atlanta to work for General Motors.



George started his business in 1981, and for the next 40-plus years, he served the Atlanta community and surrounding areas, providing electrical contracting services to both residential and commercial customers, many of whom became lifelong friends. He was a born optimist, who always saw the best in others. He was free-spirited and generous with his time and expertise, and was always willing to give advice on any project that had veered off course. George always showed up, for his family, his friends, and his customers; he could be counted on, no matter what.



He was fiercely loyal, loving, and faithful, and an inspiration and source of strength to all who knew him. His smile, laughter, and devilish sense of humor will be deeply missed by so many, but he will be held tightly in our hearts forever.



George is survived by his wife, Katharine; his daughter, Alicia (husband, Dan); and his son, Kris (wife, Kavita); by his grandsons, Mitch and Will; by his step-grandchildren, Brian (fiancée, Cassidy) and Ashley (wife, Karson); by his sister-in-law, Shirley Beazley; and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at A.S. Turner Funeral Home, on North Decatur Road, on Saturday, December 09, 2023, at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association, the Atlanta Humane Society, or to a charity of your choice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com