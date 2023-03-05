BEAVOR, Thomas Frederick



Thomas Frederick Beavor was born in Elyria, OH on October 8, 1938 to Charles and Orena Beavor. He passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 19, 2023 surrounded by his family.



Tom attended Midview High School in Grafton, OH and then went to Miami of Ohio and served in the United States Army Reserves while beginning a career in hospitality and healthcare that spanned 30 years until his retirement in 1995. He then enjoyed supporting local causes on Daufuskie Island in SC and obtained his broker's license in real estate where he worked until the time of his passing.



Tom began his career with Saga Corporation and then served as an executive with Marriott before joining HMP until it was acquired by HCA.



Throughout his life, he was an active member of the Catholic church and enjoyed many hobbies including golf, photography, boating and supporting causes in his local community. Tom was a member of the Daufuskie Island Fire District Board for over 12 years. Tom's lifelong enjoyment of photography has left the family a trove of memories that we can enjoy and honor those moments in life that meant so much to him as he peered through the lenses of his camera collection. Tom even spent a few years photographing special wedding events for friends and acquaintances. Tom spent the last 48 years of his life either living on or very near a golf course and those special times he enjoyed with his family and friends at Big Canoe and Daufuskie Island were also a source of great pleasure for him.



While Tom was always active in the communities in which he lived, it was his 60 year marriage to Toni that enabled him to pursue his career and his hobbies that made him so happy . Toni was the source of the strong foundation to their household and two sons and provided him with the happiest of moments. Tom could not have achieved success in his personal and professional lives without Toni at his side.



Tom is survived by his wife, Toni; and their two children, Derrek Frederick Beavor (Karen) and Christopher Thomas Beavor (Holly); and four grandchildren, Ashlyn Beavor Case (Peter), Ryan Thomas Beavor (Lyndsay), Charles Trent Beavor and Anderson Thomas Beavor; and 5 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers who have worked with Tom over the past 2 years as they provided comfort and support during his illness. The family is also very appreciative for all the thoughts, prayers and words expressed by friends during this difficult time.



A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow in Kenny Hall at the Cathedral.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Daufuskie Island Historical Foundation, 44 Old Haig Point Rd., Daufuskie Island, SC 29915.



