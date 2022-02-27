BEAVERS, Melissa



Melissa Claire Beavers, of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully at age 64 on February 16, 2022, after a short illness.



In a world unkind to those on a different path, Missy was that rare person without antipathy, spite, or guile. She met challenges with courage and kindness. Always the most outgoing of her siblings, she never met a stranger, happily introducing herself to people with an amiable "Hi, I'm Missy. What's your name?"



Missy treasured the love of family and friends and was always first to volunteer for an outing or a puzzle. She looked forward to the holidays, in particular a traditional Christmas roast beef dinner. Missy bore teasing from brothers with good nature, except, perhaps, for the time she hurled a steak at one of them. She loved to laugh, and her unbridled joy was infectious. The "Missy and the Bumper Cars" story always sparks gales of laughter.



Born on September 9, 1957, in Durham, NC. Missy graduated from Druid Hills High School. As typical for teenagers of her generation, she loved WQXI Radio and Tiger Beat Magazine, especially when David Cassidy or Donny Osmond was featured. A lifelong Beatles fan, she was thrilled to attend their Atlanta concert in 1965. Missy was curious and loved to keep up with news of the day, especially inclement weather and big events. She frequently knew more about what was happening where you lived than you did.



Missy found fulfillment helping others navigate times of need and uncertainty. In 2002, she became a lifetime member of the Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary devoting more than 1200 hours to service. She had many friends at the Benson Center and Mount Paran Church and maintained an unshakeable faith in the love of Jesus Christ.



Predeceased by parents, Barbara Beavers Pruett and Corbett Turner, and her stepfather Bill Pruett. Missy is survived by siblings Sarah (Bill), Reid (Rana), Doug, Ryan, Dave, Jeff (Julia), and Ben (Molly); and her stepmother Babs. Her beloved cat Sheba has been welcomed into Sarah's sanctuary for slightly dodgy pets.



A celebration of Missy's life will be held March 3 at 11 AM at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church (streaming available). She will be laid to rest with family in Greensboro, NC.



Contributions honoring Missy's memory can be made to those who help animals such as Good Mews Animal Foundation (www.goodmews.org) or to the Dorothy C. Benson Center (https://bensoncenter.org/friends-benson-inc). In lieu of flowers, consider an act of kindness towards someone in need.

