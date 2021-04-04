BEAVERS, John



John Wesley Beavers, 66, of Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton, South Carolina passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2021 in the care of his loving wife, Mary Lou Beavers.



He was born in Buford, Georgia and preceded in death by his father Bobbie Dorris Beavers, mother Betty B. Norman and nephew Tyler Wayde Beavers. Mr. Beavers served in the Navy from 1981 to 1985, was plant manager at DISCO, Inc. in Atlanta and recently retired from years as warehouse manager at Blossman Gas in Ridgeland.



Wes loved many sports, especially watching Georgia Bulldogs SEC college football. He was an excellent golfer and played practically every day. He also enjoyed fishing and a good game of cards with friends. A kind and caring man, Wes had a big heart, made friends easily and was an active participant in many neighborhood, club and community events in Sun City. Some of his most treasured activities included taking visiting grandkids and nephews fishing and to the local beaches. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and many Sun City friends.



Wes is survived by his wife of 31 years, best friend and caregiver Mary Lou (Haas) Beavers, step-children Amy Berryman (Stevie), Philip and Tony Mazzara, brother Wayde Beavers (Tina), sister Susan Brock, in-laws Karen Heitman (George), Robert Haas (Jane), Jenifer Carson (Joe) and Leslie Haas (Richard), nieces Danielle Beavers, Caitlyn Beavers Clark, Brandy Brock Wilkes and grandchildren Maddie Mazzara, Porter Berryman and Sophia Berryman.



Sauls Funeral Home is handling his cremation. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

