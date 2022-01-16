BEAVERS, Jacqueline



Jacqueline "Jackie" Knight Beavers, 79 of Atlanta, died December 24, 2021 Jackie was a native of Atlanta and "Miss Chamblee High School". She attended Oglethorpe University and got her Masters in Christian Counseling from Logos University. She authored the book "Pour for More" and was a Bible teacher to many throughout her life. As a single mom, she was an entrepreneur and executive in the financial services industry. She spent her last 20 working years with Curt and Lori building an international business with Juice PLUS+. Mrs. Beavers is survived by her sons, Curt Beavers (Lori), Wade Beavers (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Trey Beavers (Katie), Hope Beavers, Zach Beavers (Sarah Ellen), Morgan Beavers, Anna Beavers, and Wade Beavers, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Powell, Clayton and Beau Beavers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dollar Fund at DollarFund.org. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.



