X

Beauchamp, Lois

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BEAUCHAMP (BACIGALUPO), Lois Nichelson

Lois Nichelson Beauchamp (nee Bacigalupo) of Amelia Island, FL and Atlanta, GA, widow of Jack D. Nichelson and Robert C. Beauchamp died on February 1, 2021. Survived by her brother Robert F. Bacigalupo of Chicago, IL and sister Evelyn Decabooter of Chino Valley, AZ. Lois was the mother of 3 children, Mark J. Nichelson (deceased), Robert Reed Nichelson of Vashon Island, WA and Lane Nichelson Winstead (James) of Nashville, TN and 3 grandchildren and loving step sons, David C. Beauchamp (Lynne) and Andrew C. Beauchamp (Libby) and 8 step grandchildren and devoted friends, Laura Brown and Bonnie Mitchell. Lois graduated from Trinity High School, River Forest, IL, and Mt. Mary University in Milwaukee, WI. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines prior to her first marriage and for the last 30 years she was a Hospitality Designer and a partner of the firm Purchasing Partners Inc., Atlanta, GA. Private funeral services were held in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Center Spinal Cord Injury located at 2020 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 3030




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.