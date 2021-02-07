Beauchamp, Lois

BEAUCHAMP (BACIGALUPO), Lois Nichelson



Lois Nichelson Beauchamp (nee Bacigalupo) of Amelia Island, FL and Atlanta, GA, widow of Jack D. Nichelson and Robert C. Beauchamp died on February 1, 2021. Survived by her brother Robert F. Bacigalupo of Chicago, IL and sister Evelyn Decabooter of Chino Valley, AZ. Lois was the mother of 3 children, Mark J. Nichelson (deceased), Robert Reed Nichelson of Vashon Island, WA and Lane Nichelson Winstead (James) of Nashville, TN and 3 grandchildren and loving step sons, David C. Beauchamp (Lynne) and Andrew C. Beauchamp (Libby) and 8 step grandchildren and devoted friends, Laura Brown and Bonnie Mitchell. Lois graduated from Trinity High School, River Forest, IL, and Mt. Mary University in Milwaukee, WI. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines prior to her first marriage and for the last 30 years she was a Hospitality Designer and a partner of the firm Purchasing Partners Inc., Atlanta, GA. Private funeral services were held in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Center Spinal Cord Injury located at 2020 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 3030



