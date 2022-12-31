ajc logo
Beaty, Laurel

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BEATY (ABRAMS), Laurel Iris

This is to memorialize the passing of Mrs. Laurel Iris Abrams Beaty, who died on December 27, 2022, in Cumming, Georgia.

Mrs. Abrams Beaty was 100 years old. Laurel was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 16, 1922, and was raised in Baltimore and New York City. She attended Long Island University, and there was a member of the women's basketball team. She then went to California and did artwork on the sets for several Hollywood film productions. When World War II broke out, Ms. Abrams joined the US Marine Corps, and served as a "Lady Marine" through the end of the war. She married in 1947, and in 1960 moved with her family to Atlanta. For several decades, she served as a receptionist at the Winship Clinic at Emory University.

Laurel Abrams Beaty is survived by her sons, Andrew and Shawn; daughters-in-law, Bonnie and Yoko; grandchildren, Mariko, Emily, Andrew Jr., and Rebekah; and great-grandchildren Arimasa, Andrew III "Trip", Robert "Owen", and Akina.

She was loved and will be missed by all.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.




Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com

